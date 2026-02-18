There are many ways to enter the bridge-building space.

Some come through politics.

Some through activism.

Some through outrage.

April Ossmann came through poetry.

🎙️ About April

April Ossmann is the author of We: Poems (Red Hen Press, 2025), a collection devoted to healing political division through empathy and shared humanity.

She is also the author of:

Event Boundaries (Vermont Book Award finalist)

Anxious Music

Numerous essays including “On Being a Bridge”

A former executive director of Alice James Books, April now runs her own consulting business helping writers develop and publish their work. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont — and is a recent member of Braver Angels.

🔥 What We Discuss

Civility as Strength

In a time when civility is often dismissed as weakness, April argues it is essential to democracy itself.

“We can’t solve any of our problems if we can’t even speak to each other civilly.”

Poetry vs. Rhetoric

Rhetoric persuades.

Metaphor reveals.

April shares how writing poetry is her primary avenue for spiritual growth — a way to uncover unconscious truths and see beyond ego.

The “Peace Hymn for the Republic”

Inspired by the Battle Hymn of the Republic, April wrote a Peace Hymn centered on harmony, compassion, and what she calls “Glory be in civility.”

Synergy Over Compromise

Wilk explores the idea that true progress doesn’t require win-lose compromise — but synergizing around shared core values.

Seeing the Soul Across the Divide

April’s book We invites readers to see past caricatures and political labels — and rediscover the human being behind them.

📘 About the Book: We

We explores:

Political estrangement within families

Unconscious prejudice

Finding common ground

Listening with intention

The spiritual dimension of democracy

This is not a partisan book.

It’s a human one.

🕊️ Why This Matters

Democracy was designed to allow us to solve problems without violence.

That only works if we refuse to dehumanize one another.

This episode is about reclaiming that space.

🔗 Resources

April Ossmann’s Website: https://aprilossmann.com/

Buy We:

Available at Red Hen Press, Bookshop.org, and wherever books are sold.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

