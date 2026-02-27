Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

From Radicalization to Undercover Operative

Wilk Wilkinson
Feb 27, 2026

Radicalization doesn’t always look like violence.

Sometimes it looks like belonging.

In this clip from Episode 304, Mubin Shaikh shares the moment everything shifted for him.

He had once been drawn toward extremist ideology.

Then he read about a former classmate arrested in a terrorism plot — and made the decision to call intelligence himself.

That choice led him into years of undercover work dismantling the very networks he once admired.

This is a story about identity.
About moral dilemma.
About courageous course correction.

Watch the clip, then 🎧full episode below.

Discussion about this video

