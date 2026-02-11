Homegrown: The Human Cost of US vs. THEM Tribalism

🎙️ Episode 302 — Michael Premo

Understanding Extremism, Community, and January 6 Through the Lens of Homegrown

When filmmaker Michael Premo reached out to share his latest documentary, I wasn’t prepared for how deeply it would stay with me.

Homegrown isn’t a film about abstract ideologies or distant extremists—it’s a deeply human portrait of three ordinary Americans drawn into the Proud Boys movement during one of the most fractured periods in our nation’s history.

In this episode, we explore what happens when grievance, belonging, and identity collide with political outrage—and why understanding those forces matters if we care about the future of American democracy.

🧠 In This Conversation, We Explore:

✅ The real origins of Homegrown and why Premo began filming years before January 6

✅ How extremism is often fueled by community and belonging—not ideology alone

✅ Why January 6 was planned in public, not in secret

✅ The difference between true believers and outrage grifters

✅ How polarization rewards the loudest and ugliest voices

✅ Why no political movement is a monolith

✅ What happens when moral clarity is overtaken by grievance culture

✅ Why toxic “us vs. them” thinking is the real threat to democracy

🎥 About Homegrown

Homegrown follows:

A father-to-be in New Jersey

A Latino Navy veteran from Texas

An Air Force veteran organizing in New York City

As their paths converge toward January 6, the film captures both the chaos inside the Capitol and the quieter, more unsettling moments outside the lens—where ordinary people wrestle with meaning, loyalty, and identity.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, won a duPont-Columbia Award, and continues to spark critical conversations across the country.

🔗 Learn More & Watch

Michael and his team also encourage community screenings and small-group discussions as a way to move beyond outrage and into honest dialogue.

🧭 Final Thought

Extremism doesn’t grow in a vacuum.

It grows where belonging is offered without accountability…

where outrage is rewarded…

and where listening stops.

This episode isn’t about excusing behavior—it’s about understanding it well enough to stop repeating it.

