Peace doesn’t begin with policy.

It begins with people — and it begins closer to home than most of us realize.

In this episode of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with author, professor, and lifelong peacebuilder Chip Hauss for a deeply grounded conversation about how we move from outrage to agency in an age of polarization.

Chip has spent decades working at the intersection of conflict resolution, political polarization, and peacebuilding — not as an abstract theory, but as a lived practice. As a Senior Fellow for Innovation at the Alliance for Peacebuilding and a fellow advisor at the ProHuman Foundation, Chip brings both moral clarity and hard-earned optimism to some of our most complex societal challenges.

What makes this conversation different is its orientation:

Not toward fixing everything overnight — but toward what’s actually within our reach.

🧭 From Outrage to Agency

Together, Wilk and Chip explore why so many people feel stuck, disempowered, or overwhelmed — and why those feelings are often fueled by a pair of dangerous myths:

That there are no real solutions left That ordinary people can’t meaningfully contribute to change

Chip challenges both.

Drawing from decades of experience — and from everyday examples close to home — he makes a compelling case that peacebuilding doesn’t belong to elites, institutions, or distant systems of power. It belongs to citizens willing to act with courage, curiosity, and humility in their own spheres of influence.

🔹 What You’ll Hear in This Episode

✔️ Why peacebuilding starts at home, not in Washington

✔️ How root-cause problem solving helps us stop chasing symptoms

✔️ The myths that keep people trapped in despair and inaction

✔️ Why local, citizen-led solutions often outperform top-down fixes

✔️ How curiosity — not certainty — transforms conversations across difference

✔️ What courageous citizenship looks like in everyday life

✔️ Why engaging people we disagree with can actually be joyful

📘 Peace Is a Verb, Not a Destination

Chip also shares insights from his book, Peace Building Starts at Home, including a core idea that resonates deeply with the Derate The Hate mission:

Peace isn’t something we wait for.

It’s something we practice.

From family conversations to neighborhood challenges to community-level problem solving, Chip shows how small, intentional actions can ripple outward — growing exponentially into meaningful, lasting change.

🌱 Who This Conversation Is For

This episode is for:

Anyone who feels exhausted by polarization

Anyone who senses they’ve lost their agency

Anyone who believes something better is possible — but isn’t sure where to start

You don’t need a megaphone.

You don’t need permission.

You just need to start where you are.

🔗 Resources & Links

🕊️ Organization: Alliance for Peacebuilding

📘 Book: Peace Building Starts at Home

🌐 Website: https://www.peacebuildingstartsathome.us

💼 Chip Hauss on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chip-hauss-03a64744/