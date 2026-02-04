In a time when political disagreement is treated as moral failure, Bill Woodson is quietly building something different.

As the founder of Conversations Across the Aisle (CATA), Bill is creating structured, facilitated spaces where people across ideological divides can engage with curiosity, dignity, and respect—without the pressure to “win.”

In this episode, Wilk and Bill explore why polarization feels so exhausting, how media incentives distort our perceptions of one another, and what happens when communities choose dialogue over outrage.

🗣️ What This Conversation Covers

✅ Why many Americans feel hopeless and powerless

✅ How constructive dialogue restores personal agency

✅ The danger of reducing people to political caricatures

✅ Why debate formats often block real understanding

✅ Separating people from the positions they hold

✅ Building trust at the community level, not just online

✅ How CATA workshops are changing conversations—locally and beyond

🌱 Key Takeaways

Polarization isn’t just political—it’s relational

Feeling heard is often more powerful than being “right”

Acknowledgment is not agreement

Safe spaces for dialogue can rebuild trust and hope

Civic renewal starts locally, with real people

🔗 Learn More

🌐 Website:

https://cataproject.org

🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/forwardmotion/

❤️ Final Thought

You cannot hate someone into seeing the world your way—but you might just listen them into trusting you.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

