You're Listening, But Can They Tell?

Julia Minson didn’t get into the science of disagreement through politics or conflict resolution. She got into it through ballroom dancing. She and her now-husband trained together for years—same music, same coach, same goals—and spent most of that time in conflict. The question that stuck with her: how can two people share all the same information and still misunderstand each other so completely? That question became a PhD, a research lab, and eventually a book.

In this conversation, Julia and Wilk go deep on what her research actually shows about how people engage—or fail to engage—across disagreement. The headline finding: receptiveness is invisible. You can be thinking hard, genuinely considering the other person’s view, giving it real weight—and your counterpart has no idea. Because they can’t read your mind. That gap between internal receptiveness and visible receptiveness is where most conversations fall apart.

Key Themes

Receptiveness has to be performed, not just felt. Julia’s research found that you can’t teach people to be better listeners by changing what they think—you have to change what they say. The HEAR framework (Hedging your claims, Emphasizing agreement, Acknowledging what you heard, Reframing to the positive) gives people a concrete language toolkit to signal that they’re actually engaged.

Certainty is the conversation killer. Hedging—using words like “maybe,” “sometimes,” “many people believe”—isn’t weakness. It’s what creates space for a real exchange. Absolute statements signal you’re trying to win, not understand. And when someone is trying to win, the other person stops listening.

The why matters more than the what. When we hear someone’s political position, we automatically fill in a story about why they hold it. That assumed why—stupid, irrational, malicious—shapes how we respond. Asking for the actual why short-circuits that assumption and almost always reveals a more human picture than we expected.

Vulnerability is what makes stories land. Data alone rarely moves people anymore—there’s a counter-study for everything. But when someone shares a story that makes them a little vulnerable, it reads as true. It invites trust in a way that evidence alone doesn’t.

Changing minds isn’t the goal. Some conflicts will never resolve at the level of core beliefs. That doesn’t make the conversation pointless. Building understanding, reducing enmity, creating a foundation for something constructive—these are worth pursuing even when no one changes their mind.

Takeaways

Ask yourself in the next hard conversation: would the other person know I’m listening? Not whether you are—whether they’d know it.

Try HEAR: hedge your claims, find something to agree on, actually restate what you heard, and frame what you want in positive terms rather than what you’re against.

Before you respond to a position you disagree with, ask why the person holds it. Don’t assume. The answer will almost always complicate your picture of them in useful ways.

Julia’s book is How to Disagree Better, available at disagreeingbetter.com. You can also follow her on X at @juliaminson or connect on LinkedIn.

Learn more about and connect with Julia Minson

Julia Minson, Ph.D. is a Professor of Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the author of How to Disagree Better. She is the founder of the Constructive Disagreement Lab and of Disagreeing Better, LLC—a behavioral science consulting firm offering speaking and training on effective management of disagreement and conflict. Her research focuses on the psychology of disagreement: how people engage with opinions, values, and judgments that conflict with their own, with applications across government, education, healthcare, and media.

Book: How to Disagree Better — https://www.disagreeingbetter.com

Website: juliaminson.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/juliaminson

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julia-minson-5b511b150/

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