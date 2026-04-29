Your Brain on Tribalism: Why It Derails Relationships & What You Can Do About It

In this episode, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Corey Nathan — entrepreneur, podcast host, and bridge-builder — for a wide-ranging conversation about the forces that divide us and the choices that can bring us back together.

Corey’s entry point into this work isn’t theoretical. When he converted from Orthodox Judaism to Christianity in his late twenties, he had to navigate one of the most emotionally loaded conversations imaginable with his father. His dad considered sitting shiva — the Jewish mourning ritual — treating his son’s choice as a kind of death. What pulled them back from that edge wasn’t agreement. It was a father who decided his relationship with his son mattered more than his convictions.

That story is the foundation for everything else in this conversation.

Key Themes

Relational reconciliation vs. ideological conviction — Corey’s father chose the relationship. That choice kept the conversation alive for decades. What does it look like to make that same decision in our political lives?

The us-versus-them paradigm — Wilk walks through how tribal identity warps perception, turns the other side into caricatures, and makes people incapable of taking the win even when someone agrees with them.

The reticular activating system — a small structure in the brain stem that determines what we notice and remember. Once you understand it, you can’t unsee how it gets weaponized by algorithms, outrage merchants, and our own confirmation bias.

Outrage entrepreneurs and grievance grifters — the people who profit from our division, who find the one thing that’ll make each side furious, and beat it relentlessly. Naming them is the first step to resisting them.

Changing your pre-dialect frame of reference — a piece of wisdom Corey picked up from a Southern salesman he was writing a play about. Small shifts in how you enter a conversation change everything about where it goes.

One degree, not 180 — Corey reframes what success looks like in hard conversations. You’re not trying to flip someone. You’re trying to move the needle one degree. That’s enough.

Key Takeaways

Keeping relationship above conviction is a choice — and it has to be made consciously, especially when the cost is real.

Our perception becomes our reality. The reticular activating system means we find what we’re looking for — which is why choosing what to look for matters.

Confirmation bias and echo chambers are self-reinforcing. Breaking out requires intentional exposure to complexity, not just balance for its own sake.

The goal of bridge-building isn’t winning. It’s creating a moment where someone thinks: I never thought of it that way.

Frame of reference is something you can control. Walk into hard conversations with intentionality about where you’re standing.

About Corey Nathan

Corey Nathan is the host of Talkin’ Politics and Religion Without Killin’ Each Other and founder of SCAN Media LLC. He’s spent his career with one foot in business and one in creative work — from executive search to theatre to podcast production. His bridge-building work grows directly from his personal background: raised in an observant Jewish home, he became a Born-again Christian in his late twenties, a journey that required engaging difficult conversations about religion, politics, and identity with his family and his faith community. He’s been married to Lisa for over 28 years and has three kids.

🔗 Connect with Corey Nathan

✅ Website: www.politicsandreligion.us

✅ Substack: www.coreysnathan.substack.com

✅ Facebook: www.facebook.com/coreysnathan

✅ X: www.x.com/coreysnathan

✅ LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/coreysnathan

✅ Instagram: www.instagram.com/coreysnathan

✅ YouTube: www.youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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