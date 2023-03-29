You Shall Be Known By The Fruit You Bear... DTH Episode 154 with Nathaniel A. Turner

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

You Shall Be Known By The Fruit You Bear

I'm sure you've heard the phrase, in some fashion or another, that is derived from Matthew 7: 15-20. It's not an exact quote, but the meaning is so very true. What is more important that we can do in this world than to leave good humans to follow up where we left off? We as individuals have a responsibility to be good people. If we choose to have children, it is then our responsibility to make them good humans too. Human nature is not "inherently good", so it is our responsibility to guide our children in the ways of goodness. Are you good? What would your children say? You shall be known by the fruit you bear.



Who is Nathaniel A. Turner?

Nathaniel A Turner is the author of multiple books, including the history-making Raising Supaman. Turner’s books, videos, speeches, and training programs have empowered countless numbers of people and organizations.

So that his child might be intellectually astute, globally competent, and socially conscious, Nate intentionally backward designed his son’s life. Today, those tools, techniques, and strategies which were initially created explicitly for his son are educational and life development staples for people all over the country.



To learn more about Nate Turner, check out the full notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

