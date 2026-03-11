You Can't HATE the HATE Out of Someone: Here's What Works

What happens when the hate you were raised with meets a person who refuses to let you stay that way?

Allizandra Herberhold grew up in a racially segregated community where white supremacist ideology was quietly — and sometimes loudly — taught by trusted adults. At the time, she didn’t question it. Why would she? No one had ever shown her a reason to.

Then she went to college… and everything changed.

Today, Allizandra is a full-time Exit Interventionist with Parents for Peace, working directly with radicalized individuals — neo-Nazis, incels, ISIS supporters, and even would-be school shooters — along with the families desperately trying to hold things together.

Her work isn’t about confrontation.

It’s about curiosity. Compassion. Connection.

And the belief that people can change when someone is willing to stay in the room long enough for that change to happen.

In this episode, Wilk and Allizandra explore:

Where hate actually comes from

What extremist ideology is really doing for the person who holds it

Why shame and argument almost never work

And how human connection is the most powerful antidote to radicalization

This is a powerful, honest conversation about fear, belonging, recovery, and the long road out of hate.

💬 Featured Quote

“Hate is taught — especially when people are vulnerable, or they don’t feel good about themselves, or they’re lonely. They need something to cling on to.”

— Allizandra Herberhold

🧠 What You’ll Walk Away With

✔ Hate isn’t born — it’s taught. Often to people who are isolated, hurting, and searching for belonging.

✔ Fear of the unknown drives radicalization more than pure malice. Curiosity is often the antidote.

✔ You cannot argue or shame someone out of hate. Connection and compassion are what actually work.

✔ Parents for Peace approaches radicalization like addiction — helping people change their people, places, and things.

✔ Lived experience matters. Allizandra’s own recovery journey informs her work with radicalized individuals.

✔ Critical thinking is under threat, even in higher education environments that sometimes silence dissent.

✔ Everyone has the capacity to change. The real question is whether someone will show up and stay.

✔ Most radicalization now happens online — many individuals never meet the people they’re radicalized against.

💬 Another Moment from the Conversation

“With compassion, kindness, and understanding — and a safe space to not be judged — they’ve gotten better. I’ve seen it.”

— Allizandra Herberhold

👤 About Allizandra Herberhold, LMSW

Allizandra Herberhold is a full-time Exit Interventionist at Parents for Peace, working directly with individuals experiencing radicalization — including those facing charges related to planned targeted violence — as well as their families.

She leads a father’s support group for families navigating radicalization and holds extensive training in Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) and Digital Threat Assessment. She currently sits on two BTAM teams in Massachusetts and New York.

Her clinical background spans adult and adolescent psychiatric units, forensic treatment centers, eating disorder recovery programs, and substance use rehabilitation.

Allizandra has conducted independent research on mass shooter profiles and studies the online True Crime Community (TCC) and its role in youth radicalization. She regularly trains law enforcement, schools, and mental health agencies on radicalization prevention and threat assessment.

What makes her perspective unique is that this work is personal.

She grew up surrounded by white supremacist ideology and eventually found her way out through genuine human connection and recovery. That lived experience now informs the way she helps others leave hate behind.

Allizandra has been featured in investigative reporting on online radicalization, appeared in the documentary Seeds of Doubt, and has been a guest on the Back to School Shootings podcast.

🔗 Resources & Links

Organization

Parents for Peace

🌐

https://www.parents4peace.org

Free, confidential helpline for families concerned about radicalization.

📞 Call or Text: 1-844-49-PEACE

Documentary

Seeds of Doubt (YouTube)

A short documentary exploring online radicalization, intervention, and Allizandra’s firsthand experiences confronting antisemitism on campus.

Connect

Allizandra Herberhold on LinkedIn

https://linkedin.com/in/allizandra-herberhold-lmsw-b2725616a

She regularly shares research and insights related to radicalization prevention and mass-violence threat assessment.

Podcast Appearances

🎧 Back to School Shootings – Episode 60

“Inside the True Crime Community that grooms teens into school shooters”

https://k12ssdb.substack.com/p/ep-60-inside-the-true-crime-community

🎧 Back to School Shootings – Episode 57

TCC, gore videos, groypers, and online radicalization

https://k12ssdb.substack.com/p/ep-57-tcc-gore-videos-groypers-and

Articles

📰 “A violent online community radicalized a school shooter — and 6 others”

Emily Hamer | Lee Enterprises (Dec 2025)

https://tucson.com/news/nation-world/crime-courts/article_1159add4-414f-5509-8ff7-a9fab36539d3.html

📰 “When AI Chatbots Become Accomplices”

Jonathan Gibson | The Dispatch (Dec 2025)

https://thedispatch.com/article/ai-rupnow-shootings-columbine/

🧭 Topics Covered

exit intervention, radicalization, de-radicalization, Parents for Peace, white supremacy, addiction and hate, human connection, compassion, critical thinking, online radicalization, mass shooter prevention, behavioral threat assessment, targeted violence prevention, free speech, cancel culture, recovery, juvenile justice, Seeds of Doubt

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.

**Transcript for this episode available at www.DerateTheHate.com