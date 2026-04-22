You Are The Power: The Movement To Stop Local Government Abuse

Episode 312 of Derate The Hate features Spike Cohen — Libertarian activist, 2020 Vice Presidential candidate, and founder of You Are The Power. This is one of the most important conversations in the show’s run, and one of the few times host Wilk Wilkinson found himself genuinely choked up on the mic. That’s not a warning. It’s a reason to listen.

Who Is Spike Cohen?

Spike started a web design company at sixteen years old. After a 2016 MS diagnosis, he sold the business and redirected his focus entirely toward political messaging and grassroots activism. The 2020 Libertarian VP run wasn’t about electoral math — it was a listening tour that took him across the country and introduced him to a pattern: families being crushed by local government with no recourse and no spotlight.

What he built in response is You Are The Power — a nonprofit with a deceptively simple model. Find the cases. Vet them thoroughly. Tell the story. Organize the pressure. Demand the change. Their overall win rate is over 90%, and since 2023, it’s been perfect.

The Hernandez Family

Matt and Taki Hernandez brought their infant daughter to the hospital. A doctor misread the symptoms of a rare medical condition as signs of abuse. Within hours, DFCS had seized both of their children — including a 3-year-old — and criminal charges were filed. For nearly three years, they fought felony accusations for something that never happened.

You Are The Power stepped in, amplified the case nationally, organized public pressure on Georgia officials, and helped drive the family’s eventual reunification. The charges were ultimately dropped after a not-guilty verdict. The experience also led directly to Ridge’s Law — Georgia legislation that now requires a second medical opinion before a child abuse determination can be made in cases involving certain medical conditions.

Why This Episode Matters

The story of the Hernandez family isn’t unusual. It’s common. That’s what makes it important. Local government agencies with unchecked authority, acting on single opinions, destroying families before any due process runs its course — it happens quietly, constantly, and mostly without consequence.

What Spike Cohen is doing is proving that consequence is possible. Not through rage. Not through tribalism. Through organizing, storytelling, and showing up at the right city council meeting with the right number of people behind you.

This episode is longer than most. It needs to be.

Key Takeaways

Local government is where most of the real damage happens — and where individuals have the most leverage.

You Are The Power operates on a 90%+ win rate by vetting cases carefully and using social pressure strategically.

The Hernandez case produced real legislative change: Ridge’s Law in Georgia protects families from wrongful abuse determinations.

Civic engagement doesn’t require a party or a platform — it requires showing up.

Individual action, multiplied and organized, is more powerful than most people believe.

Get Involved

Request help at youarethepower.net/help

Join the movement at youarethepower.net/join

Donate at youarethepower.net/donate

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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*Full Transcript for this episode available at DerateTheHate.com