Work Hard, Don't Suck... DTH Episode 149 with Paul "Roscoe" White

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Work Hard, Don't Suck



There is a lot to be said for hard work and dedication. There are times though when working hard is not enough. If you are working hard at the wrong things, or working yourself towards the wrong goal, you seem to get nowhere. If you have ever felt this way, you are not alone. It's easy to get bent out of shape, but it's better to learn from your mistakes and find a better way. My guest this week, Paul "Roscoe" White believes that anyone can be a champion in life with the right direction and work ethic. Roscoe has taken a lot from life and has a lot of stories, and has he's learned, you need to Work Hard, Don't Suck.



Who is Paul White and what is The 1 of 5 Project?



Paul “Roscoe” White is a retired 21-year Air Force veteran with over 1500 hours as tactical flight instructor in the F-15E, F-16 and F-35. He still teaches and mentors young fighter pilots as a civilian contract fighter pilot instructor. Paul has also won multiple sports championships as a player and as a coach. Over the years, he has studied and developed strategies to motivate people to be better versions of themselves via a fusion of hard work, positive attitudes and solid character traits.

Paul believes that anyone can be a champion in life with the right direction and work ethic. Join The 1 of 5 Project to learn how to Improve, Ignite and Inspire your way to becoming a champion.



For more about Paul "Roscoe" White, check out the full notes for the episode at DerateTheHate.com



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter ,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.