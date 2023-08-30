Will Generation Z Be Our Open Minded Hopeful Majority? DTH Episode 176 with Manu Meel

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Will Generation Z Be Our Open Minded Hopeful Majority?

When a generation is consistently taught that tribalism trumps unity, a divisive mindset takes root. Generation Z is a such a group, raised amid boundless digital information, confronts a paradox: being told unity is unattainable through open dialogue and curious conversations. Consequently, their perspectives narrow, hindering cooperation and understanding. Yet, this situation also presents an opportunity to harness a personal connectivity for fostering empathy and collaboration. But how? This week’s guest has some answers. Will Generation Z be our open-minded hopeful majority?



Who is Manu Meel & what is Bridge USA?

Manu Meel is a former Berkley pre-med student who saw a need among his peers to tame the increasing division on high school and college campuses. Along with some of those peers, Manu created a powerhouse of a depolarization organization that is now located on more than 50 college campuses and 24 high school campuses. Manu is also the host of the highly acclaimed "The Hopeful Majority" podcast.

Manu says, "We do not have a democracy if we don’t engage. We do not have a country if we don’t have some sense of unified belonging. We do not have a society if we cannot talk to each other."

