Why Avoiding Conflict Doesn't Mean You're Keeping the Peace

Kelsey Blahnik, LCSW-S, has spent years working with clients across the full political spectrum—people from red places, blue places, and everywhere between. What she noticed, especially during the pandemic, is that most of us default to one of two extremes when conflict shows up: we go passive and swallow it, or we go aggressive and let it explode. Neither one actually solves anything, and both quietly wear down relationships over time.

Her book, The And Way: Assertive Peacemaking in a Divided World, is built around a third option—assertive peacemaking. It’s not about avoiding hard topics. It’s about learning to sit in the discomfort of a real conversation long enough to actually get somewhere with it.

Key Themes

Assertive peacemaking as the middle path: Kelsey draws a clear line between avoiding conflict and welcoming it head-on. Real peace, in her framework, means having the uncomfortable conversation—not steering around it.

The Instant Pot problem: Kelsey’s analogy for what happens when people hold everything in—eventually it comes out as an explosion. Structured spaces for dialogue, like the ones Braver Angels builds, work like that pressure valve, releasing tension before it blows.

Assertive vs. aggressive: Confusing the two, Kelsey says, is like shooting yourself in the foot. Assertiveness is clear and grounded in what you actually want. Aggressiveness gets people’s ears to slam shut.

Requests over complaints: Plenty of people can tell you what they don’t like. Fewer can tell you what they actually want. Kelsey walks through why identifying and voicing a clear request is the real skill worth practicing.

Competing impulses, not fixed labels: Instead of “I’m a people pleaser” or “I’m the difficult one,” Kelsey encourages people to see themselves—and everyone else—as capable of more than one thing at once.

Takeaways

You don’t have to choose between keeping the peace and speaking the truth. Assertive peacemaking is a middle path between passivity and aggression.

Internal work comes first. Before you can navigate conflict well with someone else, Kelsey says you have to understand your own story and your own reactions.

Practice identifying what you want, not just what you don’t want. Clear requests build stronger relationships than vague complaints do.

Nobody is just one thing. Extending yourself the grace to be complicated makes it easier to extend that same grace to people you disagree with.

Learn more about Kelsey’s work, including The And Way Therapy Group and the book, at theandwaypress.com or on Instagram @theandway.

Learn more about and connect with Kelsey Blahnik

Kelsey Blahnik, LCSW-S, is a therapist and the founder of The And Way Therapy Group, a virtual practice serving clients in Texas and Florida. She’s the author of The And Way: Assertive Peacemaking in a Divided World and the creator of The And Way™ model for navigating conflict and building psychological flexibility.

Website: theandwaypress.com

Instagram: @theandway

__________________________________________________________________________

We’ve forgotten what it feels like to have a real conversation.

The week of August 10th, join AllSides for a live conversation about the American Dream — how we’re thinking about it and navigating the challenges.

Your insights will be anonymized and included in a report to help leaders better understand how people see this issue.

Sign up today at allsides.com/derate-hate

__________________________________________________________________________

The world is a better place if we are better people. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow the DTH podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube, Substack

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.

Share



