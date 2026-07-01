Who Built This Tension You Are Feeling?

Maryam Mehrtash has spent her career building narratives for some of the biggest names in entertainment, most recently leading global marketing for Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios. But long before any of that, storytelling was survival. Her family fled Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, passed through refugee camps in Eastern Europe, and eventually settled in Montreal, where Maryam learned English by watching Disney cartoons because there was no one around who could teach her. Her grandmother, a celebrated Kurdish actress and singer before the 1979 revolution, was imprisoned and tortured for four years afterward. Maryam says she comes from a lineage of storytellers who were silenced, and that history shapes the work she does today: helping people understand how narratives are built, who’s building them, and how to build their own.

Key Themes

Authentic storytelling versus manufactured conflict. Maryam draws a clear line between finding the real tension in a story and fabricating outrage to drive engagement. The first builds trust. The second is what’s broken media, marketing, and politics alike.

Why your outrage might not be yours. Algorithms are built to start at the climax and provoke a reaction. Maryam walks through the three questions she asks before responding to anything that makes her angry online: who built this tension, what do they need me to feel, and why.

Living in tension instead of collapsing it into a binary. People crave certainty, Maryam says, and that craving is what turns nuanced, human disagreement into us-versus-them. The work, for storytellers and for audiences, is learning to sit in complexity without needing to resolve it immediately.

Reinvention as a muscle, not a pivot. The old narrative of staying in one job for fifteen years is collapsing, especially for the generations who were promised it. Maryam talks about why reinvention has to become a skill people practice deliberately, not a crisis they fall into.

Takeaways

Before you react to something online, pause and ask who built the tension you’re feeling and what they need you to feel it for.

Disagreement and conflict aren’t inherently bad. They’re human. The danger is in letting someone else fabricate or weaponize them for you.

If the old script for your career or your life is collapsing, that’s not a personal failure. It may just mean it’s time to build the muscle of reinvention on purpose.

About Maryam Mehrtash

Maryam Mehrtash is an entertainment marketing executive, writer, and speaker with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology, and culture. She most recently led Global Marketing Partnerships & Promotions at Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios at Disney. She previously served as Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Brand Partnerships at Paramount and CBS Entertainment, where she led the go-to-market launch of Paramount+. She is currently writing her first book and publishes This Is Not a Memo, a weekly newsletter on leadership, reinvention, and courage. She serves on the Board of Directors for Waterwell and the Prohuman Foundation.

Website: thisisnotamemo.substack.com

Instagram: @maryammehrtash

TikTok: @maryammehrtash

X (Twitter): @maryammehrtash

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/maryammehrtash

Facebook: facebook.com/maryammehrtash

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