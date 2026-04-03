Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

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Leslie L's avatar
Leslie L
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A thoughtful and perceptive post. The desire to beat, especially to humiliate, one’s opponents , as opposed to searching for what is true and looking critically at your side's strengths and weaknesses, can lead to rigidity and thoughtless inhumanity. A beautiful piece of writing. Thank you.

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