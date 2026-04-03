There’s a particular kind of danger that doesn’t announce itself. No sirens. No warning label. It shows up quietly, usually dressed as loyalty.

It happens when the people closest to a leader stop telling them the truth.

I want to be clear about something before we go further: this isn’t a piece about whether you like Donald Trump or despise him. If you’re reading this hoping I’ll validate your outrage, either way, I’m probably going to disappoint you. This is about something older and more universal than any one president, something that has ended careers, collapsed organizations, and in the worst cases, brought down governments.

It’s about what happens when dissent disappears.

History has a pattern here worth paying attention to. In 1961, a group of advisors who privately had serious doubts about the CIA’s plan to invade Cuba at the Bay of Pigs went along with it anyway. Nobody wanted to be the one to pump the brakes. The result was a catastrophic failure that embarrassed the United States on the world stage. Years later, psychologist Irving Janis gave that dynamic a name: groupthink. His definition was simple and devastating. It’s the tendency of cohesive groups to prioritize harmony and loyalty over honest analysis.

What he found was that the smarter the people in the room, the worse the blind spots could get. Intelligence doesn’t protect you from groupthink. Confidence in the group actually accelerates it.

Abraham Lincoln understood the antidote. He deliberately surrounded himself with rivals, men who disagreed with him, challenged him, and weren’t afraid to tell him he was wrong. Whatever you think of Lincoln, the results speak for themselves.

Here’s something worth chewing on, and it cuts in more than one direction.

Right now, there is genuine, burning outrage among a portion of the population over what they believe are serious unpunished injustices. They have “receipts”– names, timelines, and what feels to them like airtight cases. Much of that evidence was assembled online, shared across platforms that have no meaningful barrier between a credible source and a convincing fabrication. The conviction is real. The certainty is total. And the people carrying it are ready, some of them desperate, to see arrests, indictments, and consequences.

But here’s the problem. The people who actually have access to the evidence, the investigators, the prosecutors, the attorneys general, have not called for those indictments. In many cases, they’ve quietly concluded there isn’t a case to bring.

That gap should bother us more than it does.

It’s worth asking yourself an honest question: if the people with subpoena power, classified access, and the full weight of institutional resources behind them aren’t finding what the internet found, what does that tell you? It might mean the system is corrupt. That’s possible. Or it might mean the picture assembled from social media shares and outrage-optimized content was never as complete as it felt.

Online outrage has a way of feeling like evidence. It isn’t.

So, here’s where my curiosity is genuinely activated, and I’ll ask these questions just as plainly from the other direction.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been removed. A significant number of high-ranking military officials have been asked to retire or have been outright fired, reportedly without evidence of misconduct. I’ve seen no clear, publicly substantiated explanation for why any of this is happening at the scale it is happening.

Maybe there are good reasons. I’m open to that.

But the question that keeps pulling at me is this: what does it mean when the people being removed are the ones most capable of saying no? What does it mean when the departure of senior officials across legal, military, and intelligence institutions consistently follows a pattern of loyalty tests rather than documented performance failures?

With respect to Pam Bondi specifically, is it worth asking whether her removal is connected to a lack of prosecutable evidence behind cases that have been used to generate enormous political energy? I don’t know the answer. I think it’s a fair question. And I notice that many of the loudest voices demanding convictions are the same voices celebrating her removal, without pausing to consider that her departure might actually signal the opposite of what they’re hoping for.

I’ve written and spoken about this dynamic before in a very different context.

During the pandemic, one of the most damaging things that happened, regardless of where you land on the policy debates, was that dissenting scientific voices were systematically discredited, dismissed, or silenced. Not always through official decree, but through social and institutional pressure that made disagreement feel dangerous. The result was that course corrections that could have happened sooner, didn’t. Because nobody wanted to be the person questioning the consensus.

We paid a real price for that.

The mechanism here isn’t identical, but the shape of it is familiar. It isn’t that ordinary citizens are being silenced, not yet, not directly. But when a sitting president publicly pressures media organizations, when the internal culture of an administration appears to have no tolerance for disagreement, and when every critic is framed as either corrupt, compromised, or an enemy operative, you’ve built a room where the truth has no seat at the table. And when the crowd outside that room is running on a diet of algorithmically curated rage, nobody is positioned to course correct. Not from the inside. Not from the outside.

I’ll be straightforward. I’ve held conservative values for most of my adult life. I believe in strong institutions, accountable governance, and the kind of leadership that invites hard questions rather than punishing them.

What I’m watching right now concerns me, not as a partisan observation, but as someone who thinks institutions matter regardless of who’s running them.

The president’s approval numbers are not good. Public trust in core institutions continues to erode. And by most measurable factors, things are not trending in a direction that suggests the current approach is working. That’s not spin. That’s data.

The question that follows is one any good leader should want answered: is there anyone in that room willing to say so?

Because if the answer is no, if the culture has made honesty a fireable offense, then we have a problem that lives downstream of any particular policy. We have a leadership structure that cannot correct itself. And a ship that cannot correct its course isn’t being led. It’s just moving.

Both of those things can be true at the same time. The administration may be building a room that punishes honesty. And large portions of the public may be running on information that wouldn’t survive serious scrutiny. These aren’t competing ideas. They’re compounding ones.

Which is exactly why this moment calls for something harder than outrage.

Courageous citizenship doesn’t mean staying quiet. It means being honest about the difference between what you feel and what you actually know. It means resisting the pull of the tribe when the tribe is moving on emotion rather than evidence. It means asking uncomfortable questions in all directions, including the ones that might complicate your preferred narrative.

The antidote to a room where nobody will tell the truth isn’t louder noise from the outside. It’s people, regular people, who are willing to act from genuine agency rather than react from manufactured outrage. People who understand that disagreement is not betrayal, that complexity is not weakness, and that the loudest voice in any room is rarely the most informed one.

We don’t fix a deficit of honest dissent by adding more volume. We fix it by modeling something different, one conversation at a time.

Wilk Wilkinson writes & podcasts at DerateTheHate.com, hosting conversations aimed at lowering the temperature and raising the quality of how we engage with each other across differences.