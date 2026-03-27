Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

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Neil Ghosh's avatar
Neil Ghosh
2d

One of my closest friends for over 25 years is a former Marine, an evangelical Christian, and a committed conservative.

We disagree on many issues, often strongly. We are no John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, but like them, we keep talking. Sometimes through emails, sometimes through texts, but we talk. And we will continue to talk.

It took me years to truly understand some of his perspectives. I suspect he wrestles with mine as well. Yet, over time, we have found areas of common ground, places where we can come together in ways that make our country stronger and more prosperous.

This is not easy work. It is a long journey.

It requires patience, perseverance, and most importantly, participation.

Thank you for reminding us that disagreement is not the problem, contempt is.

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1 reply by Wilk Wilkinson
Sandy Stream's avatar
Sandy Stream
19h

Thanks for sharing Wilk. The capacity to listen to another person's point of view that you disagree with is a high form of intelligence. That being said, I'm not willing to listen to other point of views when delivered "at me" in a demeaning, aggressive manner with an attempt to force their view.

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