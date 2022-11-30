What's Possible with the Power of Mind Control? ...DTH Episode 137 with Danielle Matthews

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What's Possible with the Power of Mind Control?

Those who regularly listen to the DTH podcast know I love a good story of adversity to awesomeness. Many people experience trauma in their lives, and occasionally, those people triumph over trauma and use their experience to better the world. This week's guest, Danielle Matthews, is one of those people. Danielle knows what's possible with the power of mind control.



How the power of Mind Control changed Danielle's life

Danielle sustained a life-altering brain injury after being hit by a drunk driver that left her broken down & powerless for several years. The medical world said there was no hope of recovery & told her to accept this life as her “new normal”. Although her body was physically impaired, her spirit was strong & she refused to believe their diagnoses. Her mind was determined to recover…and she did!

Through the power of ‘Mind Control’ she attracted the mindset, techniques, and exact healing technologies needed to fully recover. She has now shared her life-altering experience with thousands of people around the world.





What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

