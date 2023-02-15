What Value Do You Place On You? DTH Episode 148 with Regi Wilson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What Value Do You Place On You?

How do you define value? What does value mean to you in terms of yourself and others? Can you love something that you do not value? Would you ever build upon something that you do not value? Would you protect something that you do not value? I'll ask again, what value do you place on you?



Who is Regi Wilson and what is this Human Value Initiative?

Value identity and the human value initiative is a passion of my friend Regi Wilson of theequaluniverse.com. Regi had great accomplishments on the music scene where his music has appeared in numerous syndicated Emmy, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award winning shows as well as along-side legendary music icons such as Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blidge, Erykah Badu, Amy Winehouse, Angie Stone, India Arie, Estelle and Jill Scott. He also share music and television history with one of the greatest music and feature film legends of all times. A true 21st century Renaissance Man. The incomparable, "Prince" Rogers Nelson.

Despite his achievements, Regi says "there are those who reduce me solely to the color of my skin and do not value my worth because of the socially constructed mold their ideas of humanity are shaped by."



In comes the Human Value Initiative

All human social disparity emanates from a single cause. A "You Are Not Valuable BeCause..." narrative. In order for us to survive as a humanity we have to begin to function as our inherent natural design insists we do. That inherent natural design is based in a dual principle. "Value Recognition" and "Value Assignment".



Do not miss this great conversation with my friend Regi Wilson



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

