What Unites Us Is Found Outside The Frame... DTH Episode 238 with Rob Feld

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What Unites Us Is Found Outside The Frame



Today, I’m joined by another remarkable guest and fellow member of the ProHuman Foundation board of advisors, filmmaker and journalist Rob Feld. Rob is a storyteller with an incredible ability to tackle some of today’s most divisive topics with insight, empathy, and—believe it or not—humor. His latest documentary, *Jesters & Fools*, is a must-watch. It brings together comedians like Colin Quinn, Mo Amer, Jim Norton, and others while interweaving the social science of Duke professor Chris Bail to reveal an uplifting truth: America isn’t as polarized as the media might have you believe. You can find it at jestersandfools.com, and I promise, it’s worth your time.

Rob’s career spans an impressive range. From directing short films that have premiered at Tribeca and TIFF Kids to writing for outlets like *DGA Quarterly* and *American Cinematographer*, and even teaching screenwriting and directing at NYU—he’s done it all. Beyond the screen and the page, Rob serves on the Board of Advisors for the ProHuman Foundation, an organization committed to promoting our shared humanity amidst divisive narratives.

In this conversation, we’re diving deep into polarization, how comedians can help bridge societal divides, and why emotional intelligence and critical thinking are more important than ever. Rob and I explore the impact of social media’s distorted realities and the urgent need for real-life connections and conversations.

If you’re ready for another thought-provoking discussion that blends humor, wisdom, and a vision for a better tomorrow, stick around. This is yet another great DTH conversation you won’t want to miss!"



Takeaways

We are not as divided as some believe.

Comedians can help bridge societal divides.

Online realities often distort our perceptions.

Emotional intelligence is crucial for engagement.

Comedy thrives in live settings despite media narratives.

Teaching kids critical thinking is essential.

Real-life conversations are necessary for understanding.

The outrage industry exacerbates polarization.

Humor can be a powerful tool for social commentary.

Learn more about and connect

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.