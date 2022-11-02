What Shape Are Your Emotions In? DTH Episode 133... Talking Emotional Fitness with Matthew & Chantal of 5th.Place

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What Shape Are Your Emotions In?



Did you know that emotions had a shape? I personally did not until I was approached recently by this week's guests. As someone who talks a lot on the podcast about emotions and how we need to understand and react well to our emotions, I was intrigued. It wasn't until I began to look in to Matthew & Chantal from 5th.Place that I knew about the Shape of Emotion...



What is the "Shape of Emotion?"



"Shape of Emotion is a model, process and tool of how we structure, store, represent and regulate our inner feeling states." Working at the intersection of mindfulness and affective science, Chantal Dawtrey and Matthew Green of 5th Place developed Shape of Emotion as one way to address the scale of the mental health problem that stands in the way of learning, potential and hope. You can find some incredible tools and learn more about Shape of Emotion by visiting the 5th.Place website or listening to Matthew & Chantal's podcast "Emotions Matter. Really!"



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

