What Role Does Fear and Trust Play in the Gun Safety Debate? DTH Episode 121

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What role does fear and trust play in the gun safety debate? I recently sat down for a follow up conversation on the topic of gun safety with 2 friends of mine from Braver Angels. In December of 2021, I conducted a round table event with some friends on the same topic. A lot of things were left unsaid and unresolved in that conversation, as many conversations go when it comes to contentious topics. I asked my friends Mark Beckwith and Paul Norris to rejoin me for this follow-up conversation.



Paul Norris graduated from UC Berkeley. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a masters’ in counseling. A gun owner from age 12, he is an NRA Benefactor member and an advocate for gun safety. He worked at Apple Computer and UCSF in software development and the application of software to business and human needs. He is currently retired but still works part time in counseling. He is active in Braver Angels, serving as a moderator and state coordinator.

Mark Beckwith Is a a bishop in the Episcopal Church and a long-time gun violence prevention activist. Mark is one of the co-founders of Bishops United Against Gun Violence. Mark too is a leader in Braver Angels. He is passionate about helping people move beyond the confines of their political and religious silos in order to find common ground. Be sure to check out our show notes for the link to Mark’s recently published book “Seeing the Unseen, Beyond Prejudices, Paradigms and Party Lines”.



Mark and I also recently participated in a discussion on the Braver Angels Podcast:

Braving the Gun Divide | Mark Beckwith & Wilk Wilkinson with Ciaran O’Connor



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.