What Makes Up Your Web of Beliefs? ...DTH Episode 138 with Dr. Francis Collins

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What Makes Up Your Web of Beliefs?

Those who have followed the DTH podcast for long know about my work with the organization Braver Angels. One vitally important part of that work is a project that I have been working on with Dr. Francis Collins. (Learn more about the "Truth & Trust Project" by listening to DTH Episodes 119 and 120). Though Francis and I disagree on many aspects of the government's response to the pandemic, we have developed a genuine friendship. As part of our work together, Francis suggested and exercise by asking me, "What makes up your web of beliefs?"



What is this "Web of Beliefs?"

With Dr. Francis Collins being the former director of the National Institutes of Health, one of the most notable scientists in American history, and the acting Science Advisor to the President of the United States, you might ask, "what could he possibly have in common with a blue collar podcaster from the Midwest"? Combine that with the notion that I have been an outspoken critic of the government's response to the pandemic, and Dr. Collins played a significant role in that response. By today's standards, we should hate each other, or at least do a lot of yelling and name calling. We took a different path. It's all about communication and seeing the humanity and values in who you're speaking with. Don't miss this incredible conversation where Francis and I discuss how this exercise, "The Web of Beliefs" showed us that we ultimately have more in common than what separates us. While some of our beliefs are very different, the values for which we stand are very much in line. This is what civility despite differences looks like.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.