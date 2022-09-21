What is the Theory of Racelessness? DTH Episode 127 with Dr. Sheena Mason

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is the Theory of Racelessness?



Have you ever heard of the theory of racelessness? What if there were no such thing as race, if race as a "thing" did not exist? Would we then be able to conquer racism? It's not a hard theory to grab a hold of if you try. This week's guest has developed the Theory of Racelessness.



Who is Dr. Sheena Mason?

Sheena Michele Mason earned her Ph.D. in English literature from Howard University in Washington DC USA. In August 2021, she joined the faculty at SUNY Oneonta as an Assistant Professor in English. Her first book Theory of Racelessness: A Case For Antirace(ism), a textbook, presents an alternative philosophy of race and the theory of racelessness, an analytical and teaching framework for understanding "race" and stopping racism and its effects. It also presents a philosophy of race, culture, and ethnicity. Inspired by her theory, she co-founded Theory of Racelessness, an educational firm that helps people use alternative philosophies of race and her theory to achieve truly antiracist outcomes. Her second book that presents her theory to a broader audience is due to be released in 2023. The theory of racelessness helps more people undo racism by undoing their belief in "race" and unintentional upholding of racism, by extension.

Website: https://www.theoryofracelessness.org

Twitter: @SheenaMasonPhD



Topics of discussion:

What is the Theory of Racelessness

Connecting one's identity to race

Using racialization to institute inferior and superior "classes"

"Together" (UHR) Unify, Heal, Reconcile VS. EDI

Skepticism, Eliminativism, Constructionism, etc...

Tenants of "racelessness"

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

