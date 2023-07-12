What Is The People's Patriot Project? DTH Episode 169 with Mark Petersen & Andrea Eichmann

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is The People's Patriot Project?

I am often asked where I find the drive to do this work I do with the Derate The Hate podcast, or how I find the time to do the work I do with the Braver Angels organization. It seems that I answer this in many ways because there are many reasons, but it often comes down to this; I absolutely love speaking with, and learning from, those who are trying to better the world in which we live. I want to spread the message that most of our societal ills can be remedied with the right mindset. The right mindset can be found in curious conversations with great people. In this episode I had the opportunity to learn about another incredible organization doing great work for our country's veterans and first responders. In this episode, we get insight into What is the People's Patriot Project?



We, The People's Patriot Project

Has adopted the Mission of Honoring and Empowering those who have served by being the shock and awe when combating the silent and deadly enemy of our veterans and first responders, the enemy that leaves mortal and invisible wounds.

Their Vision is to provide a community and network of support, with the necessary tools, insights, and resources to aid in the rehabilitation of veteran and current service members and civil servants to go through a recovery process and transition into real-world opportunities and situations.



Learn more and connect with The People's Patriot Project by checking out the full show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

