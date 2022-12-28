What Does Science Have To Do With Gratitude? ...DTH Episode 141 with Timmy Gallagher

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What Does Science Have To Do With Gratitude?

"Some people are seek to perform, a few are called to lead, and most do the best they can on their own." When I saw this quote on the website of this week's guest, I knew I wanted to know more. When we started emailing and he talked about an attitude of gratitude, I knew I had found a friend. He likened us to "different pews in the same church". As I spoke with Timmy Gallagher, it was the question, "what does science have to do with gratitude?" that really got me intrigued.



Who is Timmy Gallagher and what is eVOLUTe Performance?

For Timmy Gallagher, coaching has evolved for as a calling to be of service to others in their evolution of performance, leadership and mental fitness.

Timmy brings to the table wisdom and experience, built of over 30 years, in law enforcement, corporate, government, education, not for profit, spirituality, endurance athletics, and so much more. Timmy's performance and leadership coaching certification as a mental fitness coach allows him to be agile and present in his coaching conversations. Learn more about Timmy below...



Visit Timmy's website or find him on social media:

website: https://evoluteperformance.com/



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

