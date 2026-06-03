We Were Given a Republic – But Can We Keep It?

Kevin Dolan and Peter Calfee didn’t know each other before November 2022. Kevin showed up to a Veterans Day luncheon with years of unconnected notes — dots he hadn’t yet figured out how to link. Peter sat down next to him. Three years later, no arguments, a lot of back-and-forth, and one book.

Hijacked: Our Republic | Unless We Can Save It is structured around six pillars — the foundational elements Kevin and Peter argue are necessary for a republic to function: critical thinking, education, faith and values, history, political systems, and economics. The book’s core argument is that each pillar has been compromised, and that until we address those root causes, we’ll keep playing whack-a-mole with symptoms.

Their reference point is Thomas Paine. Common Sense reached one in four colonists. It didn’t tell them what to think — it modeled how to think. That’s the template Kevin and Peter are working from.

Key Themes

Republic vs. democracy isn’t a semantic debate. It’s a structural one. Kevin breaks down why the Electoral College, the Senate, and the House exist as a system — and why collapsing them into simple majority rule would undermine exactly the representation the founders were trying to protect.

Teaching how to think vs. what to think. Kevin’s distinction cuts through a lot of the education debate. Safe spaces, rote memorization, teaching to the test — he frames all of it as symptoms of the same underlying failure: an educational culture that produces compliance instead of reasoning.

Identity politics as a vacuum filler. Peter’s argument is one of the more direct takes in the conversation: when people lack a grounding value system, they construct an identity instead. And when that identity is challenged, they leave the conversation — because they’ve been attacked, not disagreed with.

The social contract has two sides. Rousseau’s concept runs through the whole conversation: individuals accept the rules of society; society owes individuals the freedom to pursue happiness. When that balance tilts too far in either direction, the water starts sloshing over the edge.

Optimism is not optional. Both Kevin and Peter are clear-eyed about how bad things have gotten — and equally clear that this country has survived worse. The book ends with a framework for what genuine leadership looks like, because solutions require people who can actually lead.

Takeaways

Two people can agree on all the same facts and still reach different conclusions. That’s not a problem to solve — that’s what free people do. The problem is when we stop being interested in understanding how someone got there.

Solving symptoms instead of root causes isn’t just ineffective — it’s how we got here. The six pillars exist to name the actual causes.

Good policy is self-motivating. If you have to police something constantly, the policy probably isn’t working. Kevin’s litmus tests — consistency, sustainability, root-cause focus — are worth applying to any public debate you’re watching right now.

Find the book and learn more at hijackedourrepublic.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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