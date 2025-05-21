Unpacking the Woke Right, White Identity Politics & The Equality Fight - DTH Episode 264 with Hunter Ash and Julian Adorney

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Unpacking the Woke Right, White Identity Politics & The Equality Fight

In Episode 264 of Derate The Hate, host Wilk Wilkinson welcomes Hunter Ash and returning guest Julian Adorney for a bold, honest, and highly relevant conversation on the rise of woke right identity politics, the pitfalls of anti-racism orthodoxy, and how we might build a more unified, equitable society without falling into the traps of division and fear.

🔥 What we cover:

The rise of white identity politics and the “woke right”

How anti-racism initiatives can backfire on the goal of true equality

The dangerous cycle of reifying group divisions in the name of justice

DEI, critical race theory, and the real-world consequences of policy

Building bridges beyond the binaries of left vs. right

👥 Julian Adorney, writer and contributor to Reality’s Last Stand, shares key insights from his article, “Why Christians Must Reject the Woke Right’s Answer to Racism,” offering a hopeful path forward grounded in empathy, faith, and individual dignity.

🎯 Hunter Ash, a bold new voice from the dissident right, challenges mainstream narratives and presents the uncomfortable truths behind many rising sentiments in post-woke conservatism.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

