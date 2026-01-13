Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilk Wilkinson's avatar
Wilk Wilkinson
5d

This reflection is offered in good faith, not as a dunk or a demand for agreement. If you read the post differently — or think I’ve missed something important — I welcome thoughtful disagreement here. My only ask is that we engage one another as fellow citizens trying to make sense of a complicated moment, not as enemies keeping score.

Reply
Share
Joshua Kline's avatar
Joshua Kline
5d

I think the key is that anyone can come to America and become American. That isn't really true of anywhere else, at least not with the frequency and alacrity of our people. When an immigrant does that they are embracing our heritage and we allow them to make it a part of their own. The heritage is expressed in our founding documents. Even the founders understood the inequities and hypocrisies of their own age but they aimed to a higher standard. As MLK said the Declaration was a promissory note. The imperfections were never uniquely American they were as old as time. What was unique about America was that we demanded better of ourselves and trusted our people to get us there through a republic that could evolve over time. The problem with multiculturalism is that it does not encourage embracing a shared heritage and aim. To be American you have to believe in our republic our pluralism, our tolerance and our elevation of individual rights. We all know we have not always lived up to this nor are we perfect now but that has been our aim.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wilk Wilkinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture