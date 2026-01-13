America is struggling right now — not just politically, but spiritually.

Americans are craving unity — not the performative kind, but something real enough to stand on in a fractured moment. When our institutions speak in the language of belonging, it matters how they do so.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor shared a short message intended to affirm national identity and cohesion. Before offering any interpretation or critique, I want readers to encounter that message directly, in its original form.

I understood the impulse behind it.

Many of us are exhausted by division. We want something solid to stand on. Something shared. Something that reminds us we still belong to one another.

But good intentions don’t excuse bad civic language — especially when it comes from our institutions.

America has never been “one heritage.”

It has been a permanent argument about inheritance.

Our story includes Indigenous nations who were displaced, enslaved people who were denied personhood, immigrants who were first rejected and later woven into the fabric of the country. Our unity has never come from sameness — it has come from our repeated, imperfect decision to bind ourselves to shared ideals anyway.

That’s why phrases like E Pluribus Unum matter.

Out of many, one — not instead of many.

When we say “one people” without acknowledging the many, we risk trading civic unity for historical amnesia. And when government agencies do that, even unintentionally, it can feel less like belonging and more like erasure.

Still, I don’t believe the answer is outrage.

The deeper challenge — and opportunity — is this:

Can we articulate unity without denying complexity?

Courageous citizenship asks more of us than slogans. It asks us to hold two truths at once:

We are not the same

We are still responsible for one another

America needs to remember what it was and what it is. Not to romanticize the past or erase its failures, but to understand how this country has always been a work in progress — a civic project sustained only when ordinary people choose participation, humility, and honest reckoning.

Unity doesn’t come from declaring “one people.”

It comes from choosing, again and again, to act like one — without pretending we always have been.

That work is harder than a slogan.

But it’s the only kind that lasts.