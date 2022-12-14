Turning Your Baggage into Luggage... DTH Episode 139 with Donna Tashjian

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What's "Turning Your Baggage into Luggage" mean?

When I first saw the phrase, "turning your baggage into luggage", I knew I wanted to speak with this week's guest. We all know someone, or know plenty of them, who carry around everything that's ever happened to them. All their toxic baggage keeps them down and prevents them from living their best life.



How can you turn that baggage into luggage?

You may have been taught how to cope with your fears and challenges. You may have used willpower for a while. But what this week's guest will teach you is how to obliterate those fears and challenges. You will learn the tools to destroy them, not just coping mechanisms.

Donna Tashjian has been a speaker to organizations, churches, and a coach and mentor to individuals since 1990. In 2016 Donna founded Vibrant Living International, a nonprofit organization, to help people live to their fullest potential across the world. Learn More...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

