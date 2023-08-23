Truth Is The Resolution To Irrationality... DTH Episode 175 with Travis Tripodi

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Truth Is The Resolution To Irrationality

The suppression of truth can have profound consequences, often leading to irrational behavior among individuals and societies. When information is deliberately withheld or manipulated, it distorts people's understanding of reality, creating a skewed perspective that can foster fear, ignorance, and mistrust. Without access to accurate information, individuals might make decisions based on incomplete or misleading data, resulting in actions that are disproportionate or counterproductive. Moreover, suppressing truth stifles open dialogue and critical thinking, hindering the healthy exchange of ideas and impeding progress. It is for this reason that both I and my guest this week believe in large part, truth is the resolution to irrationality.

Friends, the Braver Angels National Convention was a milestone in my life for many reasons. The most significant reason is all the great people of diverse backgrounds and mindsets that I was honored to meet and converse with. Many already know of my work in the BA project “Truth & Trust” with Dr. Francis Collins. This work centers on one of the most contentious issues of our time; The government’s response to the pandemic and the resulting institutional distrust many now feel. As such, there were many varying opinions on how the conversation went between Dr. Francis Collins and me at the convention.

Who is Travis Tripodi?

Travis is a devoted volunteer member of the organization Braver Angels and was an attending delegate to the 2023 Braver Angels national convention. He currently holds a field leadership position as a state coordinator for the state of New Hampshire. Travis is an engineer by education and works in the health technology industry as a quality consultant. Along with many others, Travis “spent the past 3 and a half years in a state of intense skepticism over the country’s public health response to the pandemic.” One of the primary reasons Travis chose to attend the convention was the event at which Dr. Francis Collins and I were to speak. The events that followed led Travis to write a soon to be published essay on his experiences which culminated in a personal conversation with Dr. Francis Collins and subsequent conversations with me. I’m honored to now call Travis a friend and have him working with us in

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.