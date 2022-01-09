Tribute to my Dad and Happy Birthday to my nephew KODI!!

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

January 8 is not just another date for this family...

In 1996 I was building houses in the foothills of the rockies and I found out my little sister had a baby boy. Kodi Allen Schroeder was born this day, 1/8/1996

In 2010 I was driving truck and unloading a load of propane in River Falls, Wisconsin when I got the call, my Father passed away... 1/8/2010

January 8th is not just another day for this family....



In Memory of my Departed Father on his would-be 57th Birthdaay



Episode 90: New Year, New You, Nonsense… Every Day is an Opportunity to Better Our Lives

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

