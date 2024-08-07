Transforming Lives By Recognizing Our Unique Value, Purpose and Power...DTH Episode 223 with Regi Wilson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Imagine, if you will my friends, a world where our first identity is our value, truly recognizing our own value – where understanding our unique purpose and power can transform not only our lives but also the lives of those around us. That’s the vision of my friend Regi Wilson, a true 21st-century Renaissance man. Now you may remember Regi from DTH episode 148 if you’ve been listening awhile. Regi’s incredible journey spans the music industry, where he’s worked alongside legends like Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, and the one and only Prince Rogers Nelson, better known as just “Prince”. But his mission goes beyond music. Regi is the driving force behind the concept of value identity and the Human Value Initiative at theequaluniverse.com.

Today, Regi returns to the show to share updates on his groundbreaking work in Hawaii, including an online education tool and a virtual museum dedicated to value identity. He’ll explain how embracing our value identity creates safety and connection, moving us away from divisive identity politics and towards a focus on our common humanity. We'll explore the lessons learned from pain, the power of individual observation, and the boundless potential that lies within each of us.



Takeaways

Value identity is about creating safety in our relationship with ourselves and becoming safe spaces for others.

Our first identity is that we are all valuable, and understanding our unique purpose and power allows us to empower ourselves and others.

Observing and learning from every situation and person helps us grow and find the benefits in discomfort and pain.

We should focus on our common humanity and the benefits we bring to each other, rather than getting caught up in identity politics.

Nature wastes nothing, and we should strive to make the most of our time, minds, bodies, and love.



Learn more about and connect with Regi Wilson online by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

