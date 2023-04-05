Through Positivity, Thoughts Become Things... DTH Episode 155 with Neo Positivity

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Through Positivity, Thoughts Become Things

Have you heard about the law of attraction? You've probably heard me talk about the reticular activating system. I first mentioned it way back in DTH episode 52. The law of attraction works very much along the same lines. The basic principle is, the things you focus upon most, you will attract more of. If you are constantly focusing on negativity and toxicity, you will then invite into your life more negativity and toxicity. The same goes for positivity my friends. It is without question, if you spread positivity, more positivity will find you. Through positivity, thoughts become things.



Who is Neo Positivity and what is the "Thoughts Become Things" movement?

Born in one of the poorest and most dangerous cities in America, Neo was determined to make something of himself. His accomplishments in karate, football and on the police force were soon overshadowed by his true passion: the human brain. After discovering the law of attraction in 2008, Neo devoted himself to learning, studying and practicing it daily. By the end of that year, Neo had retired with a wealth of knowledge. In gratitude, Neo made a vow to share this secret with the world. He then set out to compile and share every Law of Attraction tip and secret he could find. His passion for developing his own unique methods and sharing them with others had just begun. Since then, Neo has hosted talk shows, radio shows, podcasts and over 1000 live streams.

Neo has dedicated himself to teaching the law of attraction through conferences, group settings, and one on one coaching sessions. His course is a culmination of the knowledge he has gained from his own experience and from the monthly Law of Attraction Summits he hosts. His ultimate mission is to bring the Law of Attraction to the forefront of people's minds and create a positive, lasting change in the world.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you've got. Make each a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

