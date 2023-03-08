There Really Is Magic in a Collaborative Conversation... DTH Episode 151 with Peter Anthony

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

There really is magic in a collaborative conversation

One of the biggest problems I see in society today is that toxicity prevails when civility is needed. Nowhere is this more evident than on social media. Does anyone believe that a meaningful conversation that produces a positive result can start on a foundation of toxicity? I'm not saying that it is impossible, but I'll go so far as to say that it is very unlikely. Take our very own federal government as an example. Nowhere on the planet is there a larger group of overpaid mudslingers that do less good for those they supposedly represent. Utah's Governor Spencer Cox said it well when he recently said, “I think politics is an embarrassment to our country right now." I long for the day when politicians again learn There really is magic in a collaborative conversation.



Peter Anthony, author of Collabradabra: The Magic of collaborative conversations

My guest this week, Peter Anthony is an author, speaker and Master in Professional Communication. As an expert in collaboration and Peter has run workshops for thousands of people in 12 countries over 20 years. He consults to Fortune 500 companies to help them achieve better smarter outcomes from more effective internal and external relationships. His book Collabradabra highlights the six moments that matter to maxismise collaborative outcomes one conversation at a time.

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

