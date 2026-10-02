If you only followed the loudest coverage this week, you’d think nothing gets done anymore. That people on opposite sides can’t share a room, let alone a bill.

Here’s what actually happened on September 30. A Republican and a Democrat got a public health law signed. Two county party chairs who disagree on most things stood together behind their kids’ schools. And four senators from both parties shook hands on one of the hardest policy fights in Washington.

None of it went viral. That’s sort of the point. The FOG Model runs on fear, outrage, and grievance. Quiet work that fixes problems gives it nothing to sell.

A law that will actually save lives

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) co-led the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act. It was signed into law on September 30. It keeps CDC grants and the Regional Centers of Excellence for vector-borne disease funded through 2030.

That may sound small until you live somewhere ticks are spreading. Minnesota alone logged 3,551 Lyme cases in 2024. Smith put it plainly: “This law will save lives, especially in states like Minnesota, where tick populations have been rising.”

A tick doesn’t check your voter registration. Collins and Smith understood that, and they got it done (WABI, Valley News Live).

Two party chairs, one school bond

In New Hanover County, North Carolina, the local Democratic and Republican parties announced joint support for a $320.5 million school bond on the November 3 ballot. It would fund repairs and rebuilds at five schools. If it passes, a $116 million community endowment grant would lower the tax hit.

What I love here is that they got to the same place by different roads. Democratic chair Jill Hopman: “Every child, no matter their zip code, deserves a safe, modern place to learn.” Republican chair John Hinnant: “Education is the first, and most important element of an Economic Development Strategy.”

One argument is about fairness. The other is about economic growth. Neither chair had to give up their reasons to stand next to the other. That’s what bridge-building looks like at the local level. Nobody surrenders their convictions. They find the place where those convictions point the same direction.

A deal on a hard problem

Permitting reform has stalled in Congress for years. On September 30, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) reached a deal to speed up approvals for energy and infrastructure projects. It would limit NEPA litigation and require data centers to pay for their own transmission costs.

“The American people sent us here to do big things,” Capito said. “This is a big thing.”

I want to be honest about where this stands. It’s a deal, not a law. A vote isn’t expected until the lame-duck session in November. And not everyone is cheering. One environmental critic called it a “fossil fuel industry wish-list.” That criticism deserves a hearing, and the debate isn’t over. But four senators from both parties, Mike Lee and Sheldon Whitehouse among them, sat down and wrote something they could all sign. That’s the step that usually never happens.

What these have in common

Each of these started with a common cause problem people could see. Ticks in the backyard. Leaky school roofs. Power lines and projects stuck in court for a decade. Nobody had to agree on everything. They had to agree on the thing in front of them.

That’s the work. It’s slower than outrage and it rarely trends. But it’s how a self-governing people keeps governing itself. The Founders didn’t build a system that assumed we’d all think alike. They built one that assumed we’d have to work it out anyway.

So the next time someone tells you the other side can’t be reasoned with, remember September 30. Then go find your own version of it.

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