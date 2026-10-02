Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

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Kady Ambrose's avatar
Kady Ambrose
Oct 2

Thanks for shining a light on this news. It might not get people's blood pressure up, but it helps make our world a better place to live in.

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Linda Clark's avatar
Linda Clark
Oct 2

Wilk, this ties in so well with Monica Guzman’s interview with Yuval Levin that was recorded at the Braver Angels convention. I just listened to it and recommend it to all. It, coupled with your piece here, needs a wide audience. I will do my best to help get one for both!

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