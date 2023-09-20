The Trans Community IS NOT A Monolith... DTH Episode 179 with Zander Keig

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The Trans Community IS NOT A Monolith



Assuming that groups of people think as a monolith is a simplistic and often harmful mindset. It oversimplifies the rich diversity of perspectives and experiences within any given group, ignoring individual differences and perpetuating stereotypes. People are shaped by a multitude of factors, including their upbringing, culture, personal experiences, and beliefs, which can lead to a wide range of opinions and viewpoints even within the same demographic category. Recognizing and respecting this diversity is essential for fostering understanding and promoting inclusivity in our increasingly interconnected world. If you only listen to the loudest voices in modern society, you might not know that The Trans Community IS NOT A Monolith.



Who is Zander Keig?



Zander Keig is an award-winning social worker, author and educator. Zander is a first-generation American Latino transsexual man who delivers sought-after impactful emotional intelligence and constructive conflict resolution presentations, serves as an advisor and trainer for the LGBTQ Caregiver Center, and co-hosts the international radio show The Umbrella Hour.



I first learned of Zander through his past work with the organization FAIR (Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism) and then got to know more about him more recently through our work with Braver Angels. I'm excited to have Zander join me this week to discuss his thoughts and experience with the trans community and how they truly are no monolith in their thinking.



Learn more about and connect with Zander by checking out the full show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

