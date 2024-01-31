The Soul of Civility... DTH Episode 196 book discussion Guest Host Julian Adorney with Alexandra Hudson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The Soul of Civility; Book discussion with Alexandra Hudson



In this episode, guest host Julian Adorney is joined by guest Alexandra Hudson to discuss her book, The Soul of Civility. They explore the difference between politeness and civility, the harm of incivility, and the importance of heroes and mentors in inspiring better behavior. The conversation flows into the importance of courage, balancing compassion and self-protection, and the importance of being fully present and engaged in our interactions. A truly inspirational discussion on the timeless principles to heal society and ourselves.

Takeaways

Civility is a disposition, a way of seeing others as moral equals and worthy of respect.

Incivility not only hurts others, but it also harms ourselves and deforms our souls.

Heroes and mentors can inspire us to act with greater courage, integrity, and compassion.

Treating others with compassion and kindness is good for its own sake and mutually ennobling.

Being fully present and engaged in our interactions is a profound gift that nourishes our souls and honors the dignity of others.

Who is Alexandra Hudson?



ALEXANDRA O. HUDSON is a writer, popular speaker, and the founder of Civic Renaissance, a publication and intellectual community dedicated to beauty, goodness and truth. She was named the 2020 Novak Journalism Fellow, and contributes to Fox News, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, TIME Magazine, POLITICO Magazine, and Newsweek. She earned a master’s degree in public policy at the London School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar, and is an adjunct professor at the Indiana University Lilly School of Philanthropy. She is also the creator of a series for The Teaching Company called Storytelling and The Human Condition.



Guest host, Julian Adorney:

Julian Adorney is an author and speaker focused on preserving and rebuilding the West against the threats of illiberalism and affective polarization. He's written for Quillette, Queer Majority, National Review, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) and a few other sites; and is on the Braver Angels media team. He's the founder of

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.