As we roll into the new year, I’ve been thinking a lot about what actually holds communities together when things feel strained.

Not policies.

Not platforms.

Not shouting louder.

Often, it’s something much smaller.

In this short clip from my recent conversation with Palma Joy Strand & Malka Kopell of Civity, Palma names it plainly: the tangible result isn’t changing the world — it’s building a relationship. Being seen. Being acknowledged. A hello. A moment of recognition.

Those tiny moments don’t look like much.

But they add up.

And over time, they change the culture we live inside.

Here’s a moment worth sitting with.

Sometimes the most meaningful work we do doesn’t make headlines.

It just makes room for one another.

Grateful you’re here.