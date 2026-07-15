The Paradox of Power: Nobody's All-Powerful, Nobody's Powerless

Elizaveta Friesem has built her work around a personal preoccupation with human suffering — and a conviction that most of it comes from people hurting each other and disconnecting from one another. Her book, Media Is Us: Understanding Communication and Moving Beyond Blame, argues that media isn’t some external entity manipulating people. It’s a form of human communication, governed by the same limitations and flaws that shape every other kind of human interaction.

In this conversation, she and Wilk work through how blame actually functions, why power isn’t the simple binary we treat it as, and what it takes to hold people accountable without dehumanizing them in the process.

Key Themes

● Media isn’t “them” — it’s us. Elizaveta pushes back on the idea that media is an external entity manipulating people. It’s a form of human communication, governed by the same limitations and flaws that shape every other kind of human interaction.

● Blame quietly assumes things we can’t prove. When we blame someone, we’re making an assumption about how much power and control they actually had — and often about their motives. Wilk and Elizaveta unpack how much of our modern outrage rests on assumptions we’ve never actually tested.

● Micro power vs. macro power. In a single relationship — a parent and child, for instance — power can look clear and absolute. Zoom out to everything that person is embedded in — a job, a boss, a community, rules they didn’t write — and that certainty falls apart. Elizaveta calls this the paradox of power: nobody is completely powerless, and nobody is completely powerful.

● Holding two things at once. The conversation returns to a central tension: how do you take people’s pain and grievances seriously without collapsing into blame? Elizaveta’s answer isn’t to minimize what people feel — it’s to hold complexity and compassion at the same time.

Takeaways

● Before you assign blame, ask what you’re actually assuming about the other person’s power and motives — and whether you can prove it.

● Power looks different depending on how far you zoom out. The person who seems all-powerful in one relationship is constrained in a dozen others you’re not seeing.

● Elizaveta’s A-C-E model — awareness, compassion, collaboration — offers a practical starting point: acknowledge that real problems exist, then ask how to work on them together rather than assigning fault.

● Explore her work at elizavetafriesem.com and meaningsofpower.com.

Learn more about and connect with Elizaveta Friesem

Elizaveta Friesem is an independent interdisciplinary scholar and writer focused on conflict, polarization, empathy, compassion, and human meaning-making. She’s the author of Media Is Us: Understanding Communication and Moving Beyond Blame (2021), and her ongoing work lives across two projects: Me, Looking for Meaning and POWER of meanings // MEANINGS of power.

Website: elizavetafriesem.com

Additional project site: meaningsofpower.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/elizaveta-friesem

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