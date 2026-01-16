Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Loudest Voices Aren’t the Majority | Katherine Brodsky

Wilk Wilkinson's avatar
Wilk Wilkinson
Jan 16, 2026

This short moment from my conversation with Katherine Brodsky captures something we all feel but rarely say out loud.

Silence doesn’t mean agreement.

In today’s media environment, it often just means fear — and that silence creates a false sense of consensus that drives polarization.

The full conversation goes much deeper, but this clip stands on its own.

🎧Full episode linked here: https://deratethehate.com/episodes/a-voice-of-moral-clarity-in-the-age-of-outrage-dth-episode-298-with-katherine-brodsky

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wilk Wilkinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture