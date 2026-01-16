The Loudest Voices Aren’t the Majority | Katherine Brodsky

This short moment from my conversation with Katherine Brodsky captures something we all feel but rarely say out loud.

Silence doesn’t mean agreement.

In today’s media environment, it often just means fear — and that silence creates a false sense of consensus that drives polarization.

The full conversation goes much deeper, but this clip stands on its own.

🎧Full episode linked here: https://deratethehate.com/episodes/a-voice-of-moral-clarity-in-the-age-of-outrage-dth-episode-298-with-katherine-brodsky