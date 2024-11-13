The Importance of Intrapersonal Empowerment in Bettering Civil Discourse... DTH Episode 237 with Erec Smith

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The Importance of Intrapersonal Empowerment in Bettering Civil Discourse



Today, I’m excited to introduce Erec Smith, another fellow member of the board of advisors at the ProHuman Foundation and a powerful voice for true empowerment and personal accountability, especially in today’s social climate. Erec is a research fellow at the Cato Institute and a former Associate Professor of Rhetoric at York College of Pennsylvania. His work explores how rhetoric influences our perspectives on anti-racism, activism, and the foundations of a free, pluralistic, and civil society.

But Erec’s reach goes beyond the classroom. He’s a co-founder of Free Black Thought, a nonprofit that’s challenging the status quo by celebrating viewpoint diversity within Black communities. Through their Journal of Free Black Thought, they share everything from poetry to scholarly work—bringing out the voices of artists, writers, academics, and public intellectuals often overlooked by mainstream media.

In today’s conversation, Erec and I dig into some critical ideas about personal empowerment and the dangers of a victim narrative. One of Erec’s key messages is the importance of choosing to be a “victor” in our own lives, rather than seeing ourselves as victims. He’s observed that the victim narrative, while powerful, often breeds resentment rather than resilience, which ultimately disempowers us.

We also explore some big questions: What does real equity look like, and can some equity efforts inadvertently lead to more division? Erec shares how outreach programs, when done right, prepare young people to navigate and thrive in college—not just to check boxes but to actually feel empowered.

Erec’s insights on intrapersonal empowerment really hit home. He believes that the path to civil discourse—and to bridging divides—is through strengthening the individual first. It’s only when we have strong, accountable individuals that we can come together with others to reach common goals and view no group as a monolith. At the heart of Erec’s message is this: through personal accountability and a commitment to working together, we can overcome almost anything.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

