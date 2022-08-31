The Importance of Family and Family Time... DTH Episode 124

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The importance of family and family time cannot be overstated. I spoke last week about taking a little time for myself and the family. We enjoyed our little weekend camping trip, and so grateful for the memories. As I was thinking about the importance of family and family time, I began thinking about an early DTH conversation I had with my friend Kendall Qualls. I've pulled that conversation from the DTH archives for this week's episode.



Who is Kendall Qualls?

Kendall Qualls, president of Take Charge Minnesota, knows the American Dream is possible for EVERYONE, regardless of race. In this interview, Kendall and I discuss how “Critical Race Theory” is nothing but a way for those seeking power to divide, while Take Charge Minnesota has a better goal. Rebuilding and resurrecting the American Black Family through Faith, Family and Education.



Kendall and Take Charge Minnesota outright denounce the idea of systemic racism, white privilege and abhor identity politics and the promotion of victimhood. Instead of promoting and perpetuating that perpetual victim mentality, Take Charge MN is an organization that has truly made its mission, for individuals to Take Charge of their own Life, Family and Community.



Check out the trailer for the "I Am Victor" documentary by clicking the link below:

https://youtu.be/6mJyjwmj_QI



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

