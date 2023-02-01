The End of Bias Starts with a Conversation... DTH Episode 146 with Jessica Nordell

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The End of Bias Starts with a Conversation

Have you ever stopped to think whether your unconscious thoughts contributed to bias or stereotypes? I think if we are honest, do some self-reflection, and allow for some vulnerability, we'd all say yes. I'm one that will readily say that not all bias is bad, but it's often thought of in bad context. Negative bias and unfavorable stereotyping often lead to great harm. It is for this reason, we should all do what we can to acknowledge and stamp out bias. In many cases, the end of bias starts with a conversation.

Who is Jessica Nordell?

Jessica Nordell is an award-winning author and science writer known for blending rigorous science with compassionate humanity. Her first book, The End of Bias: A Beginning, is the culmination of fifteen years of reporting and writing on the subject of bias and discrimination and how to solve it, for publications including the New York Times, the Atlantic, and the New Republic. The End of Bias was named a Best Book of the Year by the World Economic Forum, Greater Good, AARP, and Inc and is currently being used by organizations from newsrooms and startups to universities, healthcare organizations, and faith communities to solve some of their biggest cultural challenges.

Find and connect with Jessica by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think sh

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.