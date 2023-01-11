The Dream Isn't That Far Away... includes MLK "I Have a Dream Speech"

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

The Dream Isn't That Far Away

There are many among us, who for the pursuit of money, power or attention, ( and some out of pure hate), would have you believe that the institutional racism of the 1960s is still present in the United States today. Nothing could be further from the truth. Many of these people would have you believe this, because they know the best way to benefit themselves is to keep everyone else divided. Our founders spoke of freedom and all men being created equal. Our country has not always lived up to those ideals. On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic "I have a dream" speech as it came to be known. Some would say different, but I say, the dream isn't that far away.



"I have a dream"

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr., in front of thousands of cheering onlookers in Washington D.C., gave what would become one of the most historic speeches in the history of our great nation. Our country is not without it's stained past, but MLK knew then what the nation was capable of because of faith and the words of our founders. The dream of which Dr. King spoke, is only hindered by 2 things, ignorance and those who benefit from keeping us divided. In my opinion, the dream isn't that far away. If you have not listened to this historic speech in its entirety, please have a listen and share wherever possible. Happy MLK Day!!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

