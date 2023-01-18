The Difference Between a Present Father and an Engaged Father... DTH Episode 144 with Ken Gordon

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is the difference between a present father and an engaged father?

It wasn't until I met this week's guest that I had ever really thought about that question. I've spoke on occasion about the statistics that clearly show the detrimental effects of not having a strong, influential male figure in the life of a child. It was not until I had this conversation with my new friend Ken Gordon though, that I really thought about how just being present, and truly being engaged in a child's life, differ so greatly. Do you know the difference between a present father and an engaged father?



Who is Ken Gordon?

REV. DR. KEN GORDON JR., or Pastor Ken, as he is called by his members, is a pastor, business executive, husband, father, and community leader, whose entire life has been dedicated to the service of others. A graduate of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, he is a highly sought-after speaker on leadership, public service, civil rights, youth mentoring, and community engagement.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

