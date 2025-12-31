The Conversation Before the Conversation: How Civity Helps Strengthen Our Civic Muscle

In a culture addicted to outrage and speed, what if the real work of change starts by slowing down and listening?

In this episode of Derate The Hate, I sit down with Malka Kopell and Palma Joy Strand, co-founders of Civity, to explore how relationships — not rhetoric — are the foundation of healthy communities.

Malka and Palma bring decades of experience from law, mediation, community organizing, philanthropy, and civic engagement. But what makes this conversation powerful isn’t credentials — it’s clarity.

🔑 What We Explore in This Episode

✔️ Why trust in institutions is collapsing — and what can replace it

✔️ How storytelling creates empathy without requiring agreement

✔️ The difference between conflict resolution and relationship building

✔️ What courageous citizenship looks like in everyday life

✔️ Why “the conversation before the conversation” changes everything

✔️ How small actions — a smile, a question, a moment of listening — rebuild civic muscle

🧠 A Core Insight

Two people in genuine conversation become the nucleus of a “we.”

This episode isn’t about fixing the country overnight.

It’s about reclaiming agency, restoring dignity, and remembering that communities don’t heal through policies alone — they heal through people.

🌱 Take Action

Civity offers free, practical tools anyone can use to begin rebuilding trust and connection in their own community:

👉 Visit:

https://www.civity.org

👉 Explore their DIY resources and conversation practices

If you’ve ever felt powerless, disconnected, or unsure how to help — this conversation offers a place to start.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

