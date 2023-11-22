Thanksgiving, a Time For Gratitude... Replay of DTH Classic Episode 53

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Thanksgiving, a Time For Gratitude



Thanksgiving serves as a poignant reminder that gratitude should not be confined to a single day but embraced every day. This special occasion, however, magnifies the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the blessings in our lives. Beyond the festive feast and familial gatherings, Thanksgiving cultivates a spirit of thankfulness that ideally extends into our daily routines. It prompts reflection on the multitude of reasons to be grateful, encouraging a mindset where appreciation becomes a constant companion. In essence, while Thanksgiving provides a dedicated moment for gratitude, it serves as a catalyst for fostering an ongoing attitude of thankfulness in our hearts, reminding us to cherish life's abundant gifts each day.



For the full show notes for Episode 53, Click the link below:

https://deratethehate.com/episodes/episode-53-attitude-of-gratitude-and-personal-accountability-challenge-1-year-anniversary-episode-448



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter , TruthSocial, Parler, Rumble, YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast. If we book t

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.