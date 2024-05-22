Teetering on a Tightrope, A Courageous Bipolar Journey... DTH Episode 212 with Steve W. Wilson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Teetering on a Tightrope, A Courageous Bipolar Journey



In this episode, host Wilk Wilkinson is joined by author Steve W. Wilson to discuss his book, "Teetering on a Tightrope, My Bipolar Journey". They explore the severe mental health crisis in the US, particularly the challenges faced by those with bipolar disorder. Steve shares his traumatic childhood experience of being sexually assaulted and how it may have contributed to his mental health struggles. They discuss the two types of bipolar disorder and the depth of depressive episodes. They also highlight the inadequate support from insurance companies and the government, as well as the importance of mental health support groups and the increasing mental health issues among younger generations.



Takeaways





There is a severe mental health crisis in the US, with around 50 million Americans suffering from mental illness.

Bipolar disorder has two types: bipolar 1, characterized by extreme manic and depressive episodes, and bipolar 2, which involves severe depression.

Support is crucial for those with mental health issues, and it is important to provide unconditional support rather than trying to fix or change them.

Insurance companies and the government often fail to provide adequate resources and timely help for mental health issues.

Mental health support groups play a vital role in providing support and combating isolation and loneliness.

Younger generations are facing increasing mental health issues due to societal pressures, bullying, and the internet.

Kindness, understanding, and compassion can significantly impact those struggling with mental health challenges.

Chapters



00:00 Exploring the Severe Mental Health Crisis in the US

09:06 Understanding Bipolar Disorder and Depressive Episodes

12:41 The Importance of Support for Mental Health Issues

15:06 Inadequate Support from Insurance Companies and the Government

22:38 The Increasing Mental Health Issues Among Younger Generations

28:18 The Power of Kindness and Compassion in Mental Health



Learn more about and connect with Steve W. Wilson by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.