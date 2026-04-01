Teaching History Without Taking Sides

Monica Harris joins Wilk in person for a conversation that starts with education—but doesn’t stay there for long. At the center is Many Stories, One Nation—FAIR’s high school social studies curriculum. What begins as a question about how this differs from traditional ethnic studies quickly opens into something deeper: how we teach history, how we frame identity, and what we’re actually preparing young people to walk into. If the goal is to equip the next generation for a complicated and often divided world, the way we tell these stories matters.

🧠 Where the Conversation Goes

The discussion begins with the curriculum itself—nine chronological units spanning from colonial America to the present, covering a wide range of ethnic and immigrant experiences. Not isolated or siloed, but told in parallel. Monica makes the case that when these stories are presented alongside one another, it becomes harder to see each other as opponents and easier to recognize shared humanity.

From there, the conversation moves into more difficult territory. They unpack the downstream effects of the oppressor/oppressed framework—not just the guilt it can place on some students, but the agency it can quietly strip from others. Monica shares personal perspective here, including her father’s experience with overt discrimination in 1960s Los Angeles, and how differently her own life may have unfolded had she internalized a fixed victim identity.

⚖️ What Shapes How We See the World

This isn’t just philosophical—it’s psychological. Wilk and Monica explore how the reticular activating system and confirmation bias shape what we notice, what we expect, and ultimately what we believe is possible. Once a narrative takes hold—especially one rooted in limitation—it tends to reinforce itself, not necessarily because it’s accurate, but because it becomes the lens.

They also introduce the idea of “competing goods”—a framework that helps explain why people on opposite sides of an issue aren’t always enemies. More often, they’re prioritizing different values, which creates a very different starting point for conversation.

🔑 Key Takeaways

History isn’t static—and neither are the conditions people live in

Teaching kids that nothing has changed (or can change) limits more than it helps

The goal isn’t to avoid hard conversations—it’s to have them without creating resentment

Parallel storytelling builds understanding in ways siloed narratives often don’t

A victim mindset doesn’t just describe reality—it can shape it

Learning to steelman arguments and identify logical fallacies are life skills

The real pivot point is late high school—equip students before they walk into college

🎯 Why This Matters

If students are only taught to see the world through a single lens, they don’t just lose perspective—they lose flexibility. In a world that’s not getting any simpler, that’s a problem. This conversation is about something more foundational than curriculum. It’s about whether we’re preparing young people to engage with complexity, or training them to react to it.

📍 A Ground-Level Reality Check

The conversation closes with a practical look at what success looks like in Minnesota. Monica shares that she initially viewed the state through a Minneapolis-only lens—something she quickly realized didn’t reflect the full picture once she spent time there. It’s a small but important moment, reinforcing a theme that runs throughout the episode: the closer you get to people, the harder it is to reduce them to a narrative.

🔗 Connect with Monica Harris

• Website: https://www.fairforall.org/

• X: https://x.com/Monica_Y_Harris

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LetsGetUnplugged

• Substack:

• Medium: https://monica-97916.medium.com/

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/monica-harris-777740

🎙️ Final Thought

We don’t get better conversations by simplifying everything. We get there by learning how to hold complexity without immediately turning it into conflict. Most of us were never taught how to do that—but it can be learned.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.



*Transcript for this episode available at www.DerateTheHate.com