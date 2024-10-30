Taking Back Your Health: Patient Advocacy in a Corporate Healthcare World... DTH Episode 235 with Dr. Nikki Johnson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Taking Back Your Health: Patient Advocacy in a Corporate Healthcare World



Today, I have another truly impactful guest joining me. Dr. Nikki Johnson is not only a physician with years of experience in pediatric critical care, but she’s also become a fierce advocate for patients navigating the modern healthcare system.

Dr. Nikki has seen firsthand how the doctor-patient relationship is often overshadowed by corporate healthcare interests and insurance demands. We’re diving deep today into some of the major challenges she’s witnessed – like how insurance companies and government policies are increasingly influencing which treatments patients receive. Dr. Nikki argues that these outside forces are eroding the core of patient care, where the focus should be on that personal bond between doctor and patient.

As the Interim Director of FAIR In Medicine, she’s leading efforts to educate and empower patients so they can take back control of their healthcare choices. We’ll be talking about her involvement with grassroots organizations like Free2Care and what it means for physicians and patients to unite against a system that can feel impersonal and, at times, restrictive. Through her work, Dr. Nikki is helping more people understand their rights and advocate for the quality, transparency, and choice that everyone deserves in their healthcare.

So, whether you've felt frustrated by healthcare decisions being made without you or just want to know more about reclaiming your power in medical care, stick around. This conversation with Dr. Nikki Johnson will leave you inspired and informed on what’s possible when we demand better from the system!



Takeaways

Dr. Nikki Johnson emphasizes the importance of the doctor-patient relationship.

Healthcare decisions are increasingly influenced by external forces, disrupting patient care.

Insurance companies often dictate treatment options, complicating patient advocacy.

The healthcare system's issues are often rooted in government policies and corporate interests.

Physicians face challenges in speaking out against the system due to fear of repercussions.

Advocacy for patients requires knowledge and understanding of the healthcare land

